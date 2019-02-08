CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Don’t Be Scurred: Horror Movie Killers Ranked From ‘Meh’ To ‘Scary AF’

18 reads
Leave a comment
Chucky

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer / Getty

Great news today for 80/90’s babies and horror film buffs. The trailer for the new Child’s Play film has been released and it looks creepy AF — in a good way. Chucky is back to frighten a whole new generation of kids, which made us think about all the horror movie villains that had us millennials SHOOK when we were kids.

Some of them weren’t as scary as others, and some are more scary now that we’re adults.  Hit the flip to see horror movie killers ranked from not the scariest to scary AF.

Don’t Be Scurred: Horror Movie Killers Ranked From ‘Meh’ To ‘Scary AF’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chucky’s Back! Watch The Trailer For The New…
 19 hours ago
02.08.19
Don’t Be Scurred: Horror Movie Killers Ranked From…
 20 hours ago
02.08.19
The Rewind: ‘Glass’ Comes With A ‘Trigger Warning’
 21 hours ago
02.08.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Is Still A Suspect After…
 1 day ago
02.08.19
All The Plex: Chris Brown, Offset Really Want…
 1 day ago
02.07.19
People Share The Most Hilariously Illogical Reasons Their…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
Cardi B Just Dropped A Fire New Fairytale…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
Former First Overall Pick Markelle Fultz Has Been…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
Tiffany Haddish Tells Will Arnett He’s Not Her…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
Daelynn Settle Talks Her Incredible Weight Loss Journey,…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
SMH: Gucci Apologizes For $890 ‘Backface Sweater’
 2 days ago
02.07.19
FBI Reportedly Working Closely With The Cast And…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
The Black History Play – “What If There…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
Awards Canceled: 6 Grammy Snubs You Still Might…
 3 days ago
02.06.19
Support Emerges For the College Professor Who Accused…
 3 days ago
02.06.19
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 3 days ago
02.06.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close