Chucky’s Back! Watch The Trailer For The New ‘Child’s Play’ Movie [TRAILER]

Chucky is back for 2019! The first trailer for the upcoming Child’s Play movie is here starring Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry and Gabriel Bateman.

The reboot of the ’80s classic “follows a group of kids and a technologically-advanced doll that enters their world.” If you recall, the 1988 film spawned six spinoff movies and was based on a serial killer who was trapped in the body of a Good Guy doll who was given to a young boy.

The Orion Pictures film drops on June 21. Watch the trailer now.

