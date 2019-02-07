CLOSE
The Black History Play – “What If There Were No Black People?”

Black History: Re:Defined

Source: Radio One Houston

In honor of Black History Month, we bring back a Madd Hatta Morning Show classic – our Black History Play where we wonder what would it be like if there weren’t any black people.

The Black History Play – “What If There Were No Black People?” was originally published on theboxhouston.com

