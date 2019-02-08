CLOSE
#BlackGirlMagic: Marsai Martin Becomes The Youngest Person To Have First-Look Deal At Universal

The 14-year-old "black-ish" star is on her way to becoming a Hollywood mogul.

70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

We’ve said it before, and we’re going to say it again: Black girls really are magic.

A month after the trailer for her upcoming comedy “Little” dropped, 14-year-old black-ish actress Marsai Martin has just signed a first-look deal with Universal Pictures.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Martin will develop scripted projects for Universal alongside Joshua Martin (co-founder), Carol Martin (vice president) and Prince Baggett (head of creative).

Even better? Marsai is making history with this move: She’s the youngest person to get a first-look deal at Universal or an major studio.

Peter Cramer, president, Universal Pictures, told THR that Marsai is definitely “a star on the rise” who is “brilliant.”

“Working with emerging talent is a cornerstone of Universal’s overall slate strategy, and Marsai is a star on the rise,” he said.

Adding, “She is not only tremendously talented in front of the camera but offers a unique perspective as a creator and producer that will resonate with all audiences. We look forward to moviegoers getting to see how brilliant she is in Little and watching her evolve as a filmmaker here at Universal.”

“I am so excited for the magic I’ll be able to create and produce with Universal,” Marsai said.

“Mr. Cramer and Ms. [Donna] Langley’s commitment to investing in and uplifting diverse and young voices is both refreshing and important, and I’m happy to be a part of that legacy. My goal is to show young women and girls that our voices and ideas matter and you are never too young to dream BIG!”

So what’s up next for her?

THR writes that Marsai will star in StepMonster, a comedy about a teenage girl (Martin) who is adjusting to life with a new stepmother and has to learn that sometimes the only way to tame a monster is to make peace with it (especially if the monster is you).

As we previously reported, Marsai became the youngest executive producer in Hollywood with her highly anticipated film “Little.”

Little, which also stars Issa Rae and Regina Hall, centers on a insufferable tech mogul, Jordan Sanders, who wakes up as the 13-year-old version of herself.

Martin plays a young Sanders while Regina Hall is perfect as the adult exec who tortures her employees, including April (Issa Rae). Jordan and April bond as the roles are reversed and April finds herself bossing around her younger, older boss.

Little, an idea from Martin who was inspired by Tom Hanks’ body-swapping classic Big, makes Martin the youngest Black executive producer in Hollywood.

Get it sis!

