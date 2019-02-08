Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Believe It Or Not, Taraji P. Henson Still Has To Fight To Get Paid, Even After An Oscar [Exclusive Interview]

6 reads
Leave a comment
Billboard Women In Music 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Taraji P. Henson  is not one to be quiet when it comes to addressing important issues like Equal Work, Equal Pay and the gender pay gap between men and women. You would think because Taraji is such a big star, she still wouldn’t have to deal with some of these issues, but she does.

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Receives Star Of The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Taraji P. Henson sat down with Ryan Cameron to discuss her new movie “What Men Want,” and during the interview she breaks down how she still has to fight to get paid the same as her male counterparts. Even after winning and Oscar in 2009 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in the movie The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, she still gets low balled in negotiations for gigs, but she’ll never stop fighting for her worth.  Check out the interview below…

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Lets Us In On A Little Secret: My Fiancé Wears Magnums

Believe It Or Not, Taraji P. Henson Still Has To Fight To Get Paid, Even After An Oscar [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Is Still A Suspect After…
 13 hours ago
02.08.19
All The Plex: Chris Brown, Offset Really Want…
 17 hours ago
02.07.19
People Share The Most Hilariously Illogical Reasons Their…
 22 hours ago
02.07.19
Cardi B Just Dropped A Fire New Fairytale…
 23 hours ago
02.07.19
Former First Overall Pick Markelle Fultz Has Been…
 23 hours ago
02.07.19
Tiffany Haddish Tells Will Arnett He’s Not Her…
 24 hours ago
02.07.19
Daelynn Settle Talks Her Incredible Weight Loss Journey,…
 24 hours ago
02.07.19
SMH: Gucci Apologizes For $890 ‘Backface Sweater’
 1 day ago
02.07.19
FBI Reportedly Working Closely With The Cast And…
 1 day ago
02.07.19
Awards Canceled: 6 Grammy Snubs You Still Might…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
Support Emerges For the College Professor Who Accused…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
Freeway Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Facebook Rolls Out New Feature That Allows You…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Issa Good Kid: All The Times 21 Savage…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
‘LHHNY’ Recap: MariahLynn Steps Up For Sidney Starr
 4 days ago
02.05.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close