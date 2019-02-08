CLOSE
All The Plex: Chris Brown, Offset Really Want To Fight Each Other [PHOTOS]

Chris Brown Performs in Concert in Oslo

Source: Nigel Waldron / Getty

Well, the first unexpected beef of 2019 has arrived in the form of Chris Brown vs. Offset. Why you ask? Well, it first started over those 21 Savage memes that began surfacing on Sunday after the “a lot” rapper was arrested by ICE and the enforcement agency revealed that he was British.

CMON FAM, STOP PLAYING WIT DA MANS DEM.

Offset commented under the image, “Memes ain’t funny lame.”

Well, considering that Breezy really isn’t about drama these days, nor disrespect, the “Undecided” singer responded to Offset, saying, “F**k you lil boy. Better worry about what u got going and focus on ‘you,’” Brown wrote. “All this cap on IG is what’s lame. Yo energy wont [sic] that when I came to Drake show in LA. If you don’t get yo a hip a hop a hibbet a hibbet to the hip hip hop and ya don’t stop the rockin faceass out of my comments. Sensitive as n***a. Call me personally. U want some clout when all u gotta do is pull up […] If you a real man fight me. Oh and another thing, s**k my d**k!”

Then Brown called Offset Pootie Tang, Offset responded with “Coke head don’t want smoke” and then thing seemed to be chill. Until today.

Oop! #Offset has words for #ChrisBrown 👀👀

Next thing you know, the two go off in DMs and we’re at the point now where Chris is literally begging Offset to run him his fade.

#ChrisBrown is not playing with #Offset 👀👀

Whew! Well, let it be known that this whole thing started off of memes and that the Migos and CB haven’t exactly seen eye to eye after Quavo was linked to Karreuche Tran. Breezy’s team and the Migos had an altercation in LA at the 2017 BET Awards but it seemed cooler heads prevailed. Well, until the IG beef kicked back off again.

All The Plex: Chris Brown, Offset Really Want To Fight Each Other [PHOTOS]

photos
