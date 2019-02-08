CLOSE
ALL IN THE FAMILY: BRANDON BILL$

A few months back I met Brandon, while Danileigh (his sister) was visiting with us at the radio station. After a brief conversation, we hit it off.  I had no idea how talented he actually is. Like this guys pretty dope! He’s a writer, producer, and entertainer. He do trap , latin music, and only god knows what else! I remember DaniLeigh saying “Music runs in the family”… Boy i bet she’ll cry before she lie! Nah for real, Bill$ got dat heat!

 

