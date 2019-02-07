CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Daelynn Settle Talks Her Incredible Weight Loss Journey, Inspiration & More!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Daelynn Settle

Source: Ulisses Garza / Radio One Houston

How does a woman weigh 302 pounds, dedicate herself to a life of change and positivity and wind up losing half of her body weight? Meet Dalelynn Settle, a Houston woman who was featured in People Magazine’s “Weight Loss” issue.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

“At my highest I was 302 pounds,” Settle says. “I got there … just a lot of different things. I was never an overweight child. I got married when I was 20 and our first daughter was due on the day of wedding anniversary. So a lot of life changes. I dealt with anxiety and depression, began taking medication for my depression and anxiety and that’s when the weight gain began. Y’know, being a stay at home mom … everything I hoped and dreamed for, it felt like it was slipping away.”

Settle didn’t find out she was 302 pounds until her sister passed away in 2014 after an artery exploded in her heart. “Nikki’s death saved my life,” she said. “But my family is predisposed to high blood pressure and diseases. People used to say, “well, high blood pressure runs in my family.” No, the problem is, ‘Nobody runs in our family.’ Her blood pressure literally caused her aorta to burst.

After that, Settle rededicated her life and her families’ lives to better eating and for her, working out with her trainer and sharing her message of perseverance!

Watch the full interview with the Madd Hatta Morning Show below!

Daelynn Settle Talks Her Incredible Weight Loss Journey, Inspiration & More! was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Daelynn Settle Talks Her Incredible Weight Loss Journey,…
 2 hours ago
02.07.19
SMH: Gucci Apologizes For $890 ‘Backface Sweater’
 4 hours ago
02.07.19
FBI Reportedly Working Closely With The Cast And…
 7 hours ago
02.07.19
Awards Canceled: 6 Grammy Snubs You Still Might…
 23 hours ago
02.06.19
Support Emerges For the College Professor Who Accused…
 23 hours ago
02.06.19
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 1 day ago
02.06.19
Freeway Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Facebook Rolls Out New Feature That Allows You…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Issa Good Kid: All The Times 21 Savage…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
‘LHHNY’ Recap: MariahLynn Steps Up For Sidney Starr
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj
DJ Envy Admits To Blackballing Nicki Minaj
 3 days ago
02.04.19
21 Savage’s Lawyer Reportedly Issues Statement, Says Arrest…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Yawn: Super Bowl Halftime Show’s Most Basic Moments…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Celebs, CBS React To The Death Of Kristoff…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close