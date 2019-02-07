Join Us In Miami For The Jazz In The Gardens Festival

Miami is known for their warm weather, access to the Caribbean, and being an ultimate party city. Miami Beach is often hailed as the place to be, but 19 miles on I-95 S and you’ll enter Miami Gardens. Miami Gardens is the largest city in Florida that has a majority African-American population. So it’s no surprise that the city also throws one of the most lit jazz festivals in the South.

The 4th Annual Jazz In The Gardens is happening March 9th and 10th in Miami Gardens, Florida. This years’ line up will entertain everyone from you, your mother, to your grandmother. The Mayor of Miami Gardens, Oliver Gilbert III, stopped by Hello Beautiful to discuss the event. He excitedly, exclaimed, “I love our lineup this year.” …and we could see why. There’s an opening night party hosted by The Sugarhill Gang. Relive the 70s, 80s and 90s with your favorite stars like Lionel Richie, Teddy Riley & Friends, Brandy, Blackstreet, Bobby Brown, Doug E. Fresh, EnVogue, Jagged Edge, Stephanie Mills and more.

It’s not just music, Gilbert explained, “Besides the concert, what we’ve managed to do is replicate the feeling. What we do is guarantee the good time. The feeling that you have when you leave Jazz In The Gardens, you’re going to be like, ‘I’m happy I came and I want to come back.’ Whether it’s the food, the dancing, a combination of both, the strangers you met or the friends you came with, it’s going to be something.”

On Friday, in addition to the opening night party, there is a Women’s Impact Luncheon. These are both open to the public, with opportunities to attend at an additional cost. Prior to the festival, that Thursday, there will be FMAC (Film Music And Culture Conference), which Gilbert explained is “bringing industry professionals from all across the country to speak to people from the community about how they made in the industry. Encouraging them and showing them the way through a national poetry contest where the first prize is 10K. We are incentivizing your imagination. Your creativity, your use of words. I think it’s important. I did it as a kid. Whether you want to be an engineer, an architect, a graphic designer, an artist…no matter what, having an extraordinary imagination and a good use of words helps.” Needless to say, there is a lot happening during this time period. Arrive early on Thursday and take advantage of this opportunity! You can find more information for FMAC and purchase tickets, here.

Jazz In The Gardens takes place in Miami Gardens, Florida on March 9th – 10th, 2019. Hello Beautiful will be on site and we are also giving away 5 pairs of tickets so you can be a part of all the fun!

You can find more information regarding the festival and purchase tickets, here.

