Our favorite superhero movie, “Black Panther,” is back in theaters in honor of Black History Month, and for free at that!

The movie is being shown at over 250 AMC theaters across the country, including 8 here in North Texas.

Click here to sign up for your free tickets.

via NBCDFW

