Young Jeezy & Rick Ross Hugging It Out In Atlanta Is The Best Thing We’ve Seen This Year

Young Jeezy & Rick Ross

Source: Gil Jones / Radio One

Super Bowl weekend in Atlanta brought folks from all over the world together to celebrate the Championship for America’s #1 sport, but who would have thought those reunions would be even deeper than football. Rappers Young Jeezy & Rick Ross have had their differences over the years. Some of those differences even ended in brawls.

But the two were spotted at The Agency 99 Present’s JEEZY Super Brunch on Sunday at Simon’s Restaurant in Atlanta, hugging it out like brother’s who haven’t seen one another in years. The moment had everyone around stunned in surprise because of their checkered past. It’s amazing to see two of our young leaders in the Hip Hop community come together and show love. Hopefully this is the beginning of a good year in Hip Hop.

Check out some of the photos below…

Source: Gil Jones / Radio One

Source: Gil Jones / Radio One

Source: Gil Jones / Radio One

Young Jeezy & Rick Ross Hugging It Out In Atlanta Is The Best Thing We’ve Seen This Year was originally published on hotspotatl.com

