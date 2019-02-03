Nearly a week after being a victim of a an alleged homophobic and racist hate crime, Empire star Jussie Smollett made his first public appearance at the Troubadour, a West Hollywood nightclub in Los Angeles, where he performed to a crowd of fans and supporters.

According to Deadline, the crowd included Empire co-creator Lee Daniels, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and members of his family.

On stage, Smollett said quite a few things as he addressed the crowd. He started by thanking his supporters and acknowledging that he is “OK” despite not being fully healed yet.

“The most important thing that I can say is to keep it simple and say thank you and I’m OK” Smollett said.

“I’m not fully healed yet but I’m going to and I’m going to stand strong with y’all. I had to be here tonight. I couldn’t let those motherfuckers win! I will always stand for love. Regardless of what anyone else says, I will only stand for love.”

Jussie also clarified that following details about his attack.

“I was bruised but my ribs were not cracked.” Smollett stated. “They were not broken. I went to the director immediately. I was not hospitalized. Both my doctors in L.A. and Chicago cleared me to perform but said to take care, obviously and, above all, I fought the f*ck back.”

He then paused and said, “I’m the gay Tupac.”

Jussie Smollett speaks out on inaccuracies surrounding his attack. pic.twitter.com/xHYW8Q5bBy — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 3, 2019

SOURCE: Deadline

RELATED: Y’all President Called Jussie Smollett’s Attack ‘Horrible,’ But Then Made It About His Wall

RELATED: Mike Epps Sends Message to Jussie Smollett’s Attackers [VIDEO]

RELATED: Zendaya, John Legend and More Stars React To Jussie Smollett’s Attack

The Latest:

Jussie Smollett Performs For The First Time Since Attack [VIDEO] was originally published on hot963.com