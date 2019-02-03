CLOSE
Hollywood Zay
Nicki Minaj Music

On Queen Radio, Nicki Minaj played some remixes for her fans.

She had the “Drip Too Hard” remix and “Going Bad” remix. She put both on Audio Mack because according to her the tracks were just for fun.

