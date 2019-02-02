CLOSE
Bow Wow Arrested In Atlanta After Fight With Woman

Shad Moss Birthday Celebration At Gold Room

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Moss, was reportedly arrested early Saturday morning for allegedly assaulting a woman, who was also arrested for allegedly assaulting him.

According to TMZ, the woman claimed that Bow Wow assaulted her, while he claimed that she did the same. Both reportedly have sustained visible, minor injuries. However, since the police couldn’t figure out which one was the true aggressor, both were arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery.

The police have reportedly identified the woman as Leslie Holden.

This story is developing, we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

