Hollywood Zay
Cardi B Talks About Super Bowl

Cardi B is among some of the artists who turned down performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. People wonder if it has to do with the controversy around the Super Bowl kicking Collin Kaepernick to the curve over taking a knee during the national anthem to go against social injustice.

She struggled with the decision due to factors such as her husband’s love for the game itself. In the end she felt that she had to stand behind Kaepernick as he did for those facing injustice.

During an interview with, Associated Press she went on to say, “He [Offset] really wants to go to the Super Bowl, but he can’t go to the Super Bowl, because he’s got to stand for something. You have to sacrifice that. You got to sacrifice a lot of money to perform. But there’s a man who sacrificed his job for us, so we got to stand behind him.”

