CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Governor Of Virginia Refuses To Resign After Racist Images Surface

If he resigns, Justin Fairfax would be Virginia first Black governor since 1989.

7 reads
Leave a comment

Images have surfaced of Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam‘s medical school yearbook page from 1984, which contained a photograph of two unidentified men, one in blackface and the other in a Ku Klux Klan costume. There have been calls to resign, but the governor refuses.

See Also: Mike Pence Has The Unchristian Nerve To Compare Trump To Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On Friday, Northam released a statement, which read, “I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now. This behavior is not in keeping with who I am today and the values I have fought for throughout my career in the military, in medicine, and in public service. But I want to be clear, I understand how this decision shakes Virginians’ faith in that commitment.”

He also added, “I recognize that it will take time and serious effort to heal the damage this conduct has caused. I am ready to do that important work. The first step is to offer my sincerest apology and to state my absolute commitment to living up to the expectations Virginians set for me when they elected me to be their Governor.”

Northam admitted he was in the photo but did not say if he was the person in blackface or dressed as member of the KKK, according to the New York Times.

Nonetheless, there  have been several calls for him to resign. Sen. Kamala Harris wrote on Twitter, “Leaders are called to a higher standard, and the stain of racism should have no place in the halls of government. The Governor of Virginia should step aside so the public can heal and move forward together.”

Due to even more backlash, he released a video statement on Twitter that said, “My fellow Virginians, earlier today I released a statement apologizing for behavior in my past that falls far short of the standard you set for me when you elected me to be your governor. I believe you deserve to hear directly from me.” See the full video below:

The pressure if on for him to resigns. If he does, Justin Fairfax, the Lieutenant Governor, will become governor, which would make him Virginia’s first Black governor since 1989.

SEE ALSO:

Kamala Harris Leads Senate To Finally Passing Anti-Lynching Bill

WTH? ‘Black Panther’ Writer Roxane Gay Was Not Invited To The Movie Premiere

Can Racial Profiling Be Stopped? A Federal Jury Sides With The Louisiana State Police

Senate Policy Luncheons

Twitter Reacts To Sen. Kamala Harris Announcing Her Run For President

10 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reacts To Sen. Kamala Harris Announcing Her Run For President

Continue reading Twitter Reacts To Sen. Kamala Harris Announcing Her Run For President

Twitter Reacts To Sen. Kamala Harris Announcing Her Run For President

It's official. Sen. Kamala Harris just announced a few hours ago that she will run for president in 2020. She told "Good Morning America, "I love my country. I love my country. This is a moment in time that I feel a sense of responsibility to stand up and fight for the best of who we are." See Also: Mike Pence Has The Unchristian Nerve To Compare Trump To Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. She also added, being that today is Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. day, "The thing about Dr. King that always inspires me is that he was aspirational. He was aspirational like our country is aspirational. We know that we've not yet reached those ideals. But our strength is that we fight to reach those ideals. So today, the day we celebrate Dr. King, is a very special day for all of us as Americans and I'm honored to be able to make my announcement on the day we commemorate him." See below: https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1087331057198817280 While many people are excited about Harris' ran there has been some questions about her rough history as it relates to criminal justice. As Attorney General of California she was a huge advocate  of truancy laws that charged parents a fee for their children being truant and locking the parent up if they could not pay the fee. A Medium.com article from June ripped into Harris, "Kamala Harris’ career was built on both the slave labor of black and brown prisoners and also the pettiness of truancy laws that separated poor and mostly black mothers from their children. Harris was so proud of her history with taking mothers from their children that she used it as her signature campaign agenda while running for AG." The article continued, "Out of all the crimes that are being committed in California, Harris thought that charging poor and mostly black mothers of truancy, then separating them from their families, causing many to lose their jobs, and finally locking those up who could not afford the $2000 fine she imposed; was ultimately the crimes of the century." Harris also has  a disturbing wrongful conviction record, which the New York Times just reported on 4 day ago, saying, "In cases of tainted convictions, that means conceding error and overturning them. Rather than fulfilling that obligation, Ms. Harris turned legal technicalities into weapons so she could cement injustices." Let's hope Kamala Harris will answer questions about her criminal justice issue history sooner than later. See the reactions below from Twitter.

Governor Of Virginia Refuses To Resign After Racist Images Surface was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Talks About Super Bowl
 4 hours ago
02.02.19
18-Year-Old Beauty Entrepreneur Lands Major Deal With Target
 8 hours ago
02.02.19
Chicago Woman Leads Effort To Provide Hotel Rooms…
 8 hours ago
02.02.19
The Rewind: These 5 Artists Will Go Down…
 22 hours ago
02.01.19
The Shiggy Show Is Cancelled: Shiggy Says He’s…
 1 day ago
02.01.19
Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty To Nine Counts…
 1 day ago
02.01.19
50 items
Radio One’s Welcome To Atlanta Big Game Party…
 1 day ago
02.01.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President
 2 days ago
02.01.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Nate’s Master Plan Might Be Brilliant…
 2 days ago
01.31.19
Taraji P Henson Talks Love For Successful Black…
 2 days ago
01.31.19
9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl…
 2 days ago
01.31.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Pretty Ricky Still Can’t Get Right
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Three Balloons
McKinney Teen Surprised by Classmates Who Threw a…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
30 items
Werk! Lizzo Is Living Her Best (Thick And…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
New York Attorney General Launches Investigation Into Apple…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Philadelphia’s Own Marc Byers Named General Manager of…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close