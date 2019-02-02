Nicki Minaj New Video Fires Shots At Drake & Cardi B

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Looks like Nicki Minaj has took the 2019 sneak dissing to another level. Press play and peep out the “ironic” symbols used in the visual along with the concrete hard bars. Can you spot the disses via disguise or nah? Cardi B and Drake may feel some type away after this one. Heads up, the scorpion wasn’t as ironic as we think. What do you think the hour glass meant? The title for this is video is called “Hard White”.

