Virginia Governor’s Yearbook Page Shows Two People In Blackface, KKK Attire

Virginia governor Ralph Northam is in some serious hot water on Friday afternoon after a medical school yearbook of the Democratic governor shows a photograph of two people, one in blackface and one in a KKK hood and robe.

WTKR obtained the photo of the yearbook and it appears in the 1984 yearbook for Eastern Virginia Medical School. In it, two people, one in blackface and another in the KKK’s signature white hoods and robes pose side by side. The identities of the two people in the photo are not yet known. The photo appears above a quote from Northam: “There are more old drunks than old doctors in this world so I think I’ll have another beer.”

Northam confirmed that it was him in the photo.

“Earlier today, a website published a photograph of me from my 1984 medical school yearbook in a custom that is clearly racist and offensive. I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now.”

He added, “This behavior is not in keeping with who I am today and the values I fought for throughout my career in the military, in medicine, and in public service. But I want to be clear, I understand how this decision shakes Virginians’ faith in that commitment.”

NEW: Governor Northam Statement on Offensive Photo. “I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now.” pic.twitter.com/aAXaIRolH9 — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) February 1, 2019

