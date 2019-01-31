CLOSE
God Don’t Like Appropriation: Ariana Grande Tries To Fix Botched Tattoo But Messes It Up More…Twitter Is In Shambles

Twitter basically said that's what she gets.

Billboard Women In Music 2018

Source: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com / WENN

Ariana Grande is super proud of her new single “7 Rings,” despite what Soulja Boy and 2 Chainz have had to say about the pop star stealing their pretty boy trap house swag for the song and visual, respectively. In case you missed it, Big Soulja hit Twitter to confront Ariana about jacking his flow, then 2 Chainz hit Instagram to “figure out” if he “should Big Draco” Ariana after she pretty much copied his infamous Pink Trap House for her video set. You would think she would stop there…but nope…and now she seems to be paying for it.

The singer made headlines after revealing a new tattoo earlier this week… she got “7 Rings” in Japanese, or so she thought. Social media was quick to point out a huge error—and long story short, her tattoo actually translated to “shichirin,” a small charcoal grill. Hilarious right?

Taking to Twitter in an attempt to trivialize her mistake, she wrote “Indeed, I left out ‘つの指,’ which should have gone in between. It hurt like f*ck n still looks tight. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao. But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough I’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time.” Adding, “also….huge fan of tiny bbq grills.”

But it doesn’t end there…apparently after trying to get her tattoo fixed, Ariana f*cked up again. Uploading a photo of what she believed to be new and improved ink to her Instagram Story, she wrote “Slightly better. thanks to my tutor for helping me fix and to @kanenavasard for being a legend. and to my doctor for the lidocaine shots (no joke). rip tiny charcoal grill. miss u man. i actually really liked u.”

But…

Buzzfeed Japan news reporter Eimi Yamamitsu claims the tat is still incorrect. “Why… how… now Ariana’s tattoo reads ‘Japanese BBG finger’” she hilariously tweeted. Of course, social media was quick to drag the hell out of Ariana.

“I still have a hard time understanding why ANYONE would get a tattoo in a language they don’t speak/aren’t connected to through heritage or even location. Literally what is the point? Y’all can defend Ariana Grande all you want but she low key dumb af” – @arikvash

“ariana fucking up her tattoo shows why you shouldn’t use a language as an aesthetic this is humiliating” – @jksdaydream

“ariana grande getting an incorrectly google translated tattoo in japanese is karma for trying to user another culture as an accessory. imagine tattooing bbq grill onto ur hand omg…” – @chromegens

But also, people want to know if Ariana’s hand was photoshopped because…

Welp.

God Don’t Like Appropriation: Ariana Grande Tries To Fix Botched Tattoo But Messes It Up More…Twitter Is In Shambles was originally published on globalgrind.com

