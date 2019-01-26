CLOSE
Trey Songz & Lori Harvey Make Their Relationship IG Official [PHOTOS]

Trey Songz and Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori have been spotted out together, on a few different occasions.

Trigga’s even posted a picture of what we believe to be him chilling with Lori’s foot in his face! So yes, the suspicion has been there, but the above photo says it all.  It looks like Trey and Lori Harvey are an item.

Apologies to the fellas and ladies who were hoping for a chance with either of them… But, you must admit that they make a good looking couple! #YouMyGirlDaniD

Trey Songz & Lori Harvey Make Their Relationship IG Official [PHOTOS] was originally published on hot963.com

