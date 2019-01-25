Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text VIP to 71007 to join!

According to the Washington Post, Congressional leaders and Donald Trump have reached a tentative deal to temporarily reopen the government and continue talks on Trump’s desire for border wall money.

With Trump’s approval, the deal would reopen shuttered government departments for three weeks while leaving the issue of $5.7 billion for the U.S.-Mexico border wall for another day. What is believed to be the reasoning behind Trump’s reason for finding a temporary compromise is the FAA reporting major air traffic problems. The shutdown also created a strain on the IRS as at least 14,000 unpaid workers in the IRS division that handles tax processing and call centers did not show up for work this week, despite orders to do so.

“I am proud to announce that we have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the government,” Trump said in the Rose Garden on Friday.

RELATED: Government Shutdown: Senate Blocks Two Bills To Reopen Gov’t, Air Traffic Delayed At Major Airports

If the government and Trump don’t come to an agreement, it is possible we’re right back inside of a government shutdown.

RELATED: Houston To Offer Grace Period On Water Bills For Government Workers Affected By Shutdown

RELATED: City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help Furloughed Government Workers

Congressional Leaders, Trump Reach Tentative Deal To End Government Shutdown was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: