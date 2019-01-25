CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Congressional Leaders, Trump Reach Tentative Deal To End Government Shutdown

0 reads
Leave a comment
President Donald J. Trump...

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text VIP to 71007 to join!

According to the Washington Post, Congressional leaders and Donald Trump have reached a tentative deal to temporarily reopen the government and continue talks on Trump’s desire for border wall money.

With Trump’s approval, the deal would reopen shuttered government departments for three weeks while leaving the issue of $5.7 billion for the U.S.-Mexico border wall for another day. What is believed to be the reasoning behind Trump’s reason for finding a temporary compromise is the FAA reporting major air traffic problems. The shutdown also created a strain on the IRS as at least 14,000 unpaid workers in the IRS division that handles tax processing and call centers did not show up for work this week, despite orders to do so.

“I am proud to announce that we have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the government,” Trump said in the Rose Garden on Friday.

RELATED: Government Shutdown: Senate Blocks Two Bills To Reopen Gov’t, Air Traffic Delayed At Major Airports

If the government and Trump don’t come to an agreement, it is possible we’re right back inside of a government shutdown.

RELATED: Houston To Offer Grace Period On Water Bills For Government Workers Affected By Shutdown

RELATED: City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help Furloughed Government Workers

Congressional Leaders, Trump Reach Tentative Deal To End Government Shutdown was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
Warriors Skip White House Visit, Meet with Pres.…
 3 hours ago
01.25.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 13 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 21 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 22 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 23 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 24 hours ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close