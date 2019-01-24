Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown

If you need a reminder on why the United States government remains partially shutdown, it’s over border security. Donald Trump wants a border wall, the Democrats are unwilling to give him $5.7 billion that he requested for said wall that could be applied elsewhere in regards to poverty, housing, literally anything outside of a border wall. So, since December, more than 1.2 million government workers have been either working without pay or have been at home, not collecting checks.

On Thursday, the Senate failed to advance two different proposals to end the shutdown — a Republican backed plan that would have given Trump the $5.7 billion for his border wall and a Democratic backed plan that wouldn’t have given Trump the $5.7 billion.

Both measures fell short of the 60 votes required to move forward to the upper chamber. The GOP backed proposal failed by a vote of 50-47 while the Democratic plan fell by a vote of 52-44. Six Republican senators voted for the Democratic plan: Senators Lamar Alexander, Susan Collins, Cory Gardner, Lisa Murkowski, Johnny Isakson and Mitt Romney.

