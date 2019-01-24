CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Victor Oladipo Out For The Season With Ruptured Quad Tendon In Knee

3 reads
Leave a comment
Toronto Raptors v Indiana Pacers

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

Indiana Pacers star, Victor Oladipo is out for the season

Pacers announced on Thursday afternoon that Oladipo has a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee. He will undergo surgery at a date that has yet to be determined.

Oladipo went down Wednesday night, as the Pacers faced-off against the Toronto Raptors. Oladipo was running back on defense when he crumbled to the ground under the Raptors basket. He left the game on a stretcher, with tears in his eyes as he gave a thumbs up to fans.

Victor Oladipo Out For The Season With Ruptured Quad Tendon In Knee was originally published on hot963.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 8 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 17 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 18 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 18 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 19 hours ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 1 day ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 2 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
True Story: Man Repeatedly Injects Himself With His…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close