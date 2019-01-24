CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Online Marijuana Marketplace Offers Free Weed To Furloughed Workers

8 reads
Leave a comment
Marijuana, cannabis and cannabis leaf on wooden table.

Source: Thanit Weerawan / Getty

 

So the worlds largest marijuana marketplace, BudTrader.com is offering to donate free medical cannabis to federal employees impacted by the current government shutdown. The company says the donation will be confidential.

“To any Federal Employee unable to pay for their medical cannabis due to the Government shutdown, BudTrader.com will donate to you allowable, legal limit according to California adult use rules and regulations to help ease your suffering during this time.”

The company added, “God Bless all Federal Employees, God Bless the Cannabis Community and God Bless the United States of America.”

Online Marijuana Marketplace Offers Free Weed To Furloughed Workers was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 8 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 17 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 18 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 18 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 19 hours ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 1 day ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 2 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
True Story: Man Repeatedly Injects Himself With His…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close