Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After She Fails To Appear In Court

Teairra Mari suffered another legal setback on Thursday as a judge threw out her revenge porn case against her ex-boyfriend.

According to The Blast, an LA judge ordered that because Mari failed to appear for a scheduled hearing in the case earlier this month, the court determined she has “failed to prosecute her case.”

50 Cent, the other person named in the suit, won a judgement against Mari and she was ordered to pay $30,000 of his legal fees. Now with the full dismissal, it also frees Mari’s ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad from the matter and the case is closed.

Mari alleged that Abdul-Ahad and 50 had conspired to sexually objectify, threaten, intimidate and humiliate and degrade her when the tape was posted to Instagram last May.

In her lawsuit, Mari alleged that her ex was upset because he was trying to develop a polyamorous relationship and a reality show highlighting the lifestyle but Mari wanted no part. Even though she had removed the material from her page, 50 reposted it on his page and he alleged that regardless of when he reposted it, it had already been all over the Internet.

