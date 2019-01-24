CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After She Fails To Appear In Court

10 reads
Leave a comment
Teairra Mari

Source: VH1 Press / VH1

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

Teairra Mari suffered another legal setback on Thursday as a judge threw out her revenge porn case against her ex-boyfriend.

According to The Blast, an LA judge ordered that because Mari failed to appear for a scheduled hearing in the case earlier this month, the court determined she has “failed to prosecute her case.”

50 Cent, the other person named in the suit, won a judgement against Mari and she was ordered to pay $30,000 of his legal fees. Now with the full dismissal, it also frees Mari’s ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad from the matter and the case is closed.

Mari alleged that Abdul-Ahad and 50 had conspired to sexually objectify, threaten, intimidate and humiliate and degrade her when the tape was posted to Instagram last May.

In her lawsuit, Mari alleged that her ex was upset because he was trying to develop a polyamorous relationship and a reality show highlighting the lifestyle but Mari wanted no part. Even though she had removed the material from her page, 50 reposted it on his page and he alleged that regardless of when he reposted it, it had already been all over the Internet.

RELATED: ‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Teairra Mari’s Sex Tape Story Is Starting To Unravel

RELATED: ‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Teairra Mari Owes Actual Revenge Porn Victims An Apology

Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After She Fails To Appear In Court was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 8 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 17 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 18 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 18 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 19 hours ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 1 day ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 2 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
True Story: Man Repeatedly Injects Himself With His…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close