CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

You Can Put Bacon On Any Menu Item For Free During McDonald’s Bacon Hour!

On January 29th from 4:00-5:00 p.m. you can add bacon to any item on McDonald's menu!

11 reads
Leave a comment
McDonald's Bacon Hour

Source: Courtesy of Bria Purdiman

What’s better than a sizzling slice of bacon? Free bacon!

McDonald’s is launching a limited time deal, where you can add two slices of sizzling bacon to any menu item…for free! From 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. local time on January 29, the restaurant chain is launching a first-of-its-kind, nationwide bacon party, affectionately named “Bacon Hour.”

McDonald's Bacon Hour

Source: Courtesy of Bria Purdiman

For 60 minutes, you the customer, will get the opportunity to customize anything on the menu with McDonald’s tasty Applewood bacon, at no additional cost. The launch celebrates the savory treat’s limited time addition to three staples on McDonald’s iconic menu: the Big Mac® Bacon burger, Quarter Pounder®* Bacon burger and Cheesy Bacon Fries!

McDonald's Bacon Hour

Source: Courtesy of Bria Purdiman

I personally got to taste a sample selection of the items at Hamburger University in Chicago. And while the Big Mac is my favorite McDonald’s item, I was totally here for the Cheesy Bacon Fries.

Chef Michael Haracz, McDonald’s Manager of Culinary Innovation, and influencer James Wright Chanel, were on hand to encourage us to try everything laid out in front of us and I tried it all! And who better to help launch the menu addition other than Chanel, who blew up the internet with his hilarious ode to Patti LaBelle’s sweet potato pies?

McDonald's Bacon Hour

Source: Courtesy of Bria Purdiman

“When we said there’s no such thing as too much bacon, we weren’t kidding. January 29, we’ll be upping the bacon ante—the bac-ante, if you will—and celebrating this glorious food favorite like never before,” Haracz said. “I love bacon. America loves bacon. I really can’t wait to see the crazy and daring combinations our customers put together.”

McDonald's Bacon Hour

Source: Courtesy of Bria Purdiman

So on the 29th don’t be shy, add bacon to everything form your fries, to your McFlurry®, to your hot fudge sundae, and your Filet-O-Fish®!

**Available at most restaurants in contiguous U.S. Not available in Alaska, Hawaii and U.S. Territories.

You Can Put Bacon On Any Menu Item For Free During McDonald’s Bacon Hour! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 8 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 17 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 18 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 18 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 19 hours ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 1 day ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 2 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
True Story: Man Repeatedly Injects Himself With His…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close