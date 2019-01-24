H.E.R. Added To Grammys Performance Lineup

H.E.R. has just been added to this year’s Grammy Awards performers list. The R&B sensation, made the announcement on Instagram early Thursday morning.

According to Deadline, H.E.R., along with Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R., and a Post Malone-Red Hot Chili Peppers combo will now join Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe and Kacey Musgraves who are also scheduled to perform.

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards will be hosted by Alicia Keys.

SOURCE: Deadline

