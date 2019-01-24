Victor Oladipo Carted Off On Stretcher After Injuring His Knee [VIDEO]

Wednesday night turned out to be a scary night, when Indiana Pacers star guard Victor Oladipo went down with a serious knee injury during his team’s game Wednesday night vs. the Toronto Raptors.

Oh no. Victor Oladipo is down with what looks like a serious knee injury. pic.twitter.com/lppgTLjabc — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 24, 2019

Based on the video above, Oladipo was running back on defense when he crumbled to the ground under the Raptors basket. He left the game on a stretcher, with tears in his eyes as he gave a thumbs up to fans.

Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo was taken off the court on a stretcher in the first half versus the Raptors with an apparent knee injury. Oladipo had tears in his eyes but gave a thumbs up as he was wheeled to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/kXmsvpTw25 — ESPN (@espn) January 24, 2019

The team announced on Twitter, Oladipo will have an MRI on the injured knee on Thursday.

Injury update: After suffering a serious injury to his right knee, Victor Oladipo will have an MRI tomorrow and an update will be provided then. — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 24, 2019

Since the injury, many NBA players have tweeted support and prayers out to Oladipo including LeBron James, Paul George and more.

Prayers up VO 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) January 24, 2019

Prayers up for my homie @VicOladipo 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 24, 2019

