J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW MUSIC]

J.Cole - KOD Tour Houston

Source: Kevin Rawls / Kevin Rawls – TheBoxHouston.com

J. Cole teased on social media that he was going to drop new music on Wednesday night and indeed he obliged. “Middle Child” arrives as Cole’s been teasing Revenge Of The Dreamers III, a compilation tape from his Dreamville imprint.

“Middle Child” is Cole’s first release since his “Album of the Year Freestyle” and guest appearances on 21 Savage’s “a lot”, Jay Rock’s “OSOM” and J.I.D.’s “Off Deez.”

New single coming 1/23 @ 9pm. Cole x @tminus

Hear “Middle Child” below.

J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

