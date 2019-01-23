CLOSE
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today & Should Be In Your Movie Repertoire

'Widows' DVD

Source: 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment / 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

Widows is one of the most underrated and bad ass films of 2018. How else would you describe Viola Davis and her girl gang of bosses?

Watch: The Conversation Viola Davis Had With Steve McQueen About Wearing Her “Nappy Hair” In Bed With Liam Neeson

In this EXCLUSIVE featurette, Viola Davis and Elizabeth Debicki break down the dynamic of the women in the Steve McQueen-directed action flick.

“We couldn’t be anymore different, but couldn’t be anymore similar,” she explains.

In case you haven’t seen Widows, Viola Davis leads a squad (Cynthia Erivo Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki) to redemption after the women are left with the debt of their husbands following a heist gone wrong. The ladies take their fate into their own hands and conspire to forge a future on their own terms.

Widows is out NOW on digital release and DVD Feb 5th

[caption id="attachment_2924866" align="alignleft" width="874"] Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty[/caption] Viola Davis' ascension to Black Hollywood royalty has been a joy to watch. From her Oscar nominated role in The Help to leading a bad ass girl gang in the critically-acclaimed Widows, Davis is on top of her craft with nothing in her path to stop her. Viola was recently tapped to play Shirley Chisholm in the upcoming Amazon Studios film that will chronicle the historic politician's life. In conjunction with her film company JuVee, The Fighting Shirley Chisholm will reportedly be directed by Maggie Betts. “JuVee Productions is beyond excited about our new relationship with Amazon Studios. We share the same vision of creating a vast and rich array of narratives that are inclusive and reflective of our world,” Davis told Deadline. “We started this company with a fierce commitment to integrity and the encouragement of emerging and/or established artists who have the courage and talent to be disruptors. We are thrilled that we can continue to share our vision on a global scale alongside Amazon Studios,” she continued. “It is our legacy.” With much to celebrate, we celebrate Viola Davis for living her best life!

‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today & Should Be In Your Movie Repertoire was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

