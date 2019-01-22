CLOSE
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts Rape Accusations On Instagram

Chris Brown

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria

Hours after he was detained Monday night on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions, Chris Brown was released from custody in Paris Tuesday night. Brown along with two others were released after a woman filed a rape complaint against the singer.

On Instagram, Brown strongly denied the accusations.

“I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR…… THIS IS FALSE,” the post said. “FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!”

