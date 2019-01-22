CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Jackie Christie Debuts Bald New Look

14 reads
Leave a comment
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Basketball Wives LA star Jackie Christie debuted a bold new do on social media this weekend, leaving her fans with their jaws on the floor. Jackie traded in her weaves for a freshly shaven and smooth head of no hair.

Some followers clowned Jackie’s new look while some praised the reality star and called her “pretty.”

“She looks good,” one fan wrote. “I think this fits her. The wigs just didn’t hit on her. She looks beautiful,” wrote another.

Christie’s new look comes on the heels of Evelyn Lozada tweeting that she will be coming back to reality TV.

RELATED STORIES:

Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jackie Christie Surprisingly Tries To Play Peacemaker

‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jackie Christie’s Play Brings The Group Together Peacefully

Jackie Christie Debuts Bald New Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 9 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 17 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 18 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 19 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 19 hours ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 1 day ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 2 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
True Story: Man Repeatedly Injects Himself With His…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close