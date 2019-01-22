CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Tamar Braxton & Kandi Burruss Break Down Their Beef On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

42 reads
Leave a comment
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss apparently have a beef we kinda didn’t know about. Well, then again, there was that little tiff they got into after Kandi appeared on The Real post Tamar’s firing leading to Tamar unfollowing her on Instagram. But according to both ladies, it may be a little deeper than we originally thought.

Despite going on tour together last year, Tamar revealed, she and Kandi’s relationship is a bit strained.

“She just never really liked me like that,” Tamar revealed in a confessional for Celebrity Big Brother.

However, Kandi has a different story. According to Kandi, while on tour, Tamar invited a guest on the tour who had said negative things about Kandi and the rest of Xscape. Aha! Now we remember.

Well, both of the ladies are currently on the same show and tried to kick things off on a positive note, but that didn’t exactly go as planned.

Watch Celebrity Big Brother airs TONIGHT at 8pm on CBS.

RELATED STORIES:

Phaedra Parks Claps Back At Tamar Braxton On ‘Bossip On WE tv’: ‘Wolves Howl At The Moon’

Did T.I. Cuss Out Tamar Braxton?

Tamar Braxton & Kandi Burruss Break Down Their Beef On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 9 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 17 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 18 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 19 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 19 hours ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 1 day ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 2 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
True Story: Man Repeatedly Injects Himself With His…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close