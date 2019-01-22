Raheem DeVaughn Weighs In On R. Kelly, Talks Humanitarian Efforts And More [EXCLUSIVE]

Radio One Exclusives
| 01.22.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Raheem DeVaughn is officially in his second decade and he isn’t slowing down. The Love King sits down with KG Smooth to talk about his former labelmate and his own personal story of being abused as a child, his humanitarian efforts, taking his sound and music back in the new age and more.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text VIP to 71007 to join!

On R. Kelly

“I watched the doc. It’s like one degree separation for me. Being on that label, a lot of people knew, know what I mean? I’m very much that same machine in the studio, so I get it. It’s a lot of moving pieces to that. He ain’t the only one guilty. Me as a parent? There’s no way, no dollar you could give me, no check you could write me to violate my child. Male or female. Any parent that took money on behalf of their kids or settled out of court? You’re just as much a monster.”

Watch the full interview up top and subscribe to Majic on YouTube here.

RELATED: Love Advice From The Love King, Raheem Devaughn [Exclusive Video]

RELATED: Raheem DeVaughn Talks ‘Decade Of A Love King’

Raheem DeVaughn Weighs In On R. Kelly, Talks Humanitarian Efforts And More [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 9 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 17 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 18 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 19 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 19 hours ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 1 day ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 2 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
True Story: Man Repeatedly Injects Himself With His…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close