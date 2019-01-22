CLOSE
Cardi B Defends “Twerk” Video Against Conservative Backlash

For the second time in less than 48 hours, Cardi B is shutting down conservatives who are either critical of her viewpoints against Donald Trump or what she does on her day job. After responding to Tomi Lahren with “I will dog walk you,” Cardi’s now having to defend her “Twerk” video with the City Girls where the girls are having fun, surrounded by women, dancing and having fun. It’s been viewed 21 million times on YouTube since it’s January 16 release.

Over the weekend, conservative Stephanie Hamil tweeted along with a snippet of Cardi and the City Girls’ “Twerk” video, “In the Era of #metoo how exactly does this empower women? Letfists, @iamcardib , feel free to chime in. THX ..”

Some people agreed with Hamill’s belief while others were quick to respond and shut her down. Cardi herself chimed in Monday morning, telling the former Trump national diversity coalition advisor that what a woman wears has zero bearing on how much respect she should be given.

“It says to women that I can wear and not wear whatever I want. do whatever I want and that NO still means,” the “Money” rapper tweeted. “So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks.”

She added in a follow-up tweet, “All these conservatives been harassing me and telling me the most disgusting things these past few days.Listen I’m not telling ya to turn liberal all I’m saying is to admit that your president is f***in up this country right now! Liberal or conservative we ALL suffer as citizens.”

Cardi’s comments on the government shutdown and subsequent responses to conservative may lead her on CNN or MSNBC one of these days reiterating her very clear arguments.

Cardi B Defends "Twerk" Video Against Conservative Backlash

