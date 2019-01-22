Food Truck, Food Pantry Working to ‘Feed the Feds’ During Government Shutdown

Federal agents in north Texas working without pay will be treated to free grilled cheese sandwiches today, courtesy of Ruthie’s Rolling Café. It’s part of the food truck’s initiative “Operation Feed the Feds.”

“I can’t imagine what it’s like to go to work every day but not get paid for it,” said Ruthie’s owner, Ashlee Kleinert.

Furloughed workers will also be able to get a free sandwich during regular hours by showing a government ID.

Kleinert says she plans to keep feeding federal employees as long as the government remains shutdown.

“It’s not a lot. It’s a meal, but if everyone could do something, something little, it could end up being a lot of help,” she said.

More at CBSDFW

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: