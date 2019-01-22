CLOSE
Food Truck, Food Pantry Working to ‘Feed the Feds’ During Government Shutdown

Haute Wheels Food Truck Festival

Federal agents in north Texas working without pay will be treated to free grilled cheese sandwiches today, courtesy of Ruthie’s Rolling Café. It’s part of the food truck’s initiative “Operation Feed the Feds.”

“I can’t imagine what it’s like to go to work every day but not get paid for it,” said Ruthie’s owner, Ashlee Kleinert.

Furloughed workers will also be able to get a free sandwich during regular hours by showing a government ID.

Kleinert says she plans to keep feeding federal employees as long as the government remains shutdown.

“It’s not a lot. It’s a meal, but if everyone could do something, something little, it could end up being a lot of help,” she said.

More at CBSDFW

food truck , free food federal workers government shutdown , free food federal workers north texas , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , ruthies rolling cafe

