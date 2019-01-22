PnB Rock Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

Singer/Rapper PnB Rock was arrested on gun and drug charges.

ABC reports the 27-year-old was arrested in Bensalem, Pennsylvania and charged with possession of narcotics, possession with intent to deliver, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy, and a number of similar but unspecified offenses.

The news station reports that an investigation into PnB started back in November 2018, following several complaints from the artist’s neighbors about loud noise coming from his home. Other complaints involve an intense weed smell from a house on Konefal Street, Bensalem, where PnB was residing. Investigators say they believe PnB is selling weed from his home.

He and his girlfriend were arrested and have a bail set at 10% of $500,000.

More at BallerAlert

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: