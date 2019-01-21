CLOSE
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help Furloughed Government Workers

The government shutdown is officially in its 31st day, meaning there are some government employees who have gone a full month without pay. Numerous local restaurants and businesses have offered free meals and discounts to help federal workers currently furloughed by the government. Now the city of Houston is taking the help a step further.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced on Monday that the city is partnering with Houston Relief Hub and several other nonprofit groups to assist furloughed federal employees with emergency assistance during the government shutdown.

Beginning Tuesday (Jan 22), furloughed federal employees in need of assistance will be able to apply for a $100 voucher and information about the organizations and private sectors that are providing assistance. Mayor Turner said the public will also have an opportunity at one central location to make donations such as non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies, diapers, and monetary donations such as gift cards or cash.

The government shutdown, which began three days before Christmas, is the longest in U.S. history.

“There appears to be no end in sight to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, and we want to do our part to help fellow Houstonians in their time of need,” Turner said. “We will be connecting individuals with resources and information on how to apply for immediate assistance. We hope to ease the burden of federal employees who, through no fault of their own, are being forced to make a huge personal sacrifice.”
Relief Hub founder Bill Baldwin said the organization will coordinate with volunteers to accept and process donations.

“Just as in the days following Harvey, we understand the shutdown has an exponential effect on individuals and families. Our goal is to connect those who desire to help their fellow Houstonians with those who need our help, and vice versa, while sharing resources to ensure basic needs are met. All are encouraged to contact us in this uncertain time to see how we can support one another,” Baldwin said.

Houston Relief Hub will continually update their website with helpful information to furloughed federal employees and resources for available shutdown assistance. To learn more, visit their website at https://houstonreliefhub.org/.

