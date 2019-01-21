CLOSE
PnB Rock Arrested For Stolen Gun and Marijuana Possession

2018 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

After a sold out show at The Met Philly to close out 2018, 2019 hasn’t started off how PnB Rock planned. According to CBS Philadelphia, PnB was arrested and charged with drug and firearm related offenses in Bensalem, Pa. and was taken into custody on Sunday (Jan. 20).

The arrest followed a search of his home, which produced four pounds of marijuana, scales, packaging materials, over $33,000 in cash and a stolen gun (a .40 caliber Glock handgun) according to authorities.

His charges are the following:

  • Possession with intent to deliver.
  • Possession of narcotics.
  • Receiving stolen property (the stolen gun).
  • Criminal conspiracy and other related offenses.

Police said they found four pounds of marijuana, scales, packaging material, more than $33,000 in cash, as well as a .40 caliber Glock handgun, which had been reported stolen, during the course of the search. __________________ Bail has been set at $500,000

We will keep you updated with any new information regarding PnB Rock.

PnB Rock Arrested For Stolen Gun and Marijuana Possession was originally published on boomphilly.com

