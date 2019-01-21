A Safaree Valentines

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Safaree celebrated Valentines Day early with his fiancé Erica Mena.
He set up the place with decorations and all.
People celebrate Christmas and their birthday a month in advance so this year I’m doing that for valentines. I haven’t see my fiancé in 2 weeks and it sucked, she was shooting a movie and i was working too but I wanted her to feel special when she got home so I did this…. it took me 3 hours to set up but she’s happy 🤷🏾♂️ ❤️❤️ Make ya woman feel special young Kings!! And I don’t wanna hear any1 say I have money so that’s why I’m able to do this. Put thought into things and you’ll come up with stuff like this ❤️❤️‼️ I love you @iamerica_mena ‼️ #safaree #stuntgang
According to his caption Erica Mena was pleased with the results. Does this mean we should be doing all holiday’s a month before?
