Casanova Breaks Down Soulja Boy Backstage Incident Caught On Camera

| 01.18.19
Rapper Casanova just dropped the visual to his new single “2AM” featuring Tory Lanez and Davido. In the video, you will see the rapper spitting bars in the slums of Nigeria with a whole lot of stuff going on (believe me, watch the video below).

 

But Cas will also speak on the incident that happened with a rapper who is having the best comeback of 2018 so far (yes, 2018) Big Soulja Boy. The Brooklyn rapper had what you would consider an OG talk with Soulja that has since gone viral.

Cas speaks on the situation and why it wasn’t what it seemed.

