The Rewind: The Blindfolds Are Off! We See You R. Kelly!

Happy Friday! Welcome to another installment of Global Grind’s The Rewind. Like we always do at this time, Global Grind’s bullies, DJ Franchise and Landon Levarius are back once again for another episode of The Rewind. Every week we get our experts to discuss the cultural happenings of the last week and then rate them from a 1-10. In case you have been living under a rock, The Rewind will always be here to get you right.

On today’s episode, we’re unpacking Netflix’s Bird Box. By now, you’ve gotten the opportunity to see the film at least once. Bird Box stars Sandra Bullock and Moonlight break out star Trevante Rhodes.

Bird Box is a post apocalyptic thriller that begins when a mysterious force threatens the end of civilization. The force, if you look at it, causes you to not only do bodily harm to yourself but pushes you to kill yourself. Mallory, played by Sandra Bullock, connects with a group of people with the desire to survive the end of the world. Eventually, Mallory must use her instincts to keep her and her children alive with the help of good samaritans and a box of birds. Mallory and the children are blindfolded for the majority of the film and have to figure out how to navigate the world without the ability to see. Trevante Rhodes’ character, Tom, plays an unlikely love interest in the film. The movie hit Netflix on December 13, 2018, and social media has had mixed reactions about whether or not they enjoyed it. What did Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise think? They drop their opinions and give it a rating.

Also, Landon and Franchise dive into one of the most highly discussed topics in 2019 so far — R. Kelly. The six part docu-series Surviving R. Kelly premiered on the Lifetime network on January 3 and ever since then, it has been all anyone has been talking about. The series touched on R. Kelly’s past allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with minors and spoke to R. Kelly’s former victims, family members, friends, employees and even his music teacher. Journalist Dream Hampton directed the documentary which reignited the entire #MuteRKelly movement. Landon and Franchise share their thoughts on Surviving R. Kelly and what they think will become of the Pied Piper.

Press play on the video above to check out episode 26 of Global Grind’s The Rewind and let us know your thoughts!

