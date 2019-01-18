News & Gossip
Amara La Negra Gets Candid About Battling Racism & Body Image [Exclusive Interview]

Amara La Negra

Source: Pharoh Martin / Radio One

Love & Hip Hop Miami’s Amara La Negra has one of the most unique looks in the industry, but because she is so beautiful, you would never think she experience colorism and body shamming, but she has. She recently stopped by Studio One here in Atlanta to  give an update on what to expect on the show’s second season and also speaks candidly on racism, colorism and battling body issues.

Amara La Negra Gets Candid About Battling Racism & Body Image [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Not now
Close