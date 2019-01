Diva & Chey get more unfiltered than ever about what they’re not tolerating in 2019, the Surviving R.Kelly documentary, what songs they have a hard time muting, the work ethic of millennials and so much more!

Diva Unfiltered “2019: Sorry Not Sorry” [Listen] was originally published on kysdc.com

