City Girls And Cardi B’s “Twerk” Video Is Here (And It’s NSFW As Can Be) [NEW VIDEO]

City Girls told the world they were going to give the best twerker $25K for their “Twerk” contest and appear in the video featuring Cardi B.

What they didn’t tell us was that it would arguably the most NSFW video imaginable! One time for Flewed Out Records & Tapes!

Remember Bernie Mac trying to explain strip clubs in The Players’ Club? This is that as Cardi and Yung Miami don body paint, Cardi takes it back to her strip club days with splits, pole tricks and even JT gets a shoutout via airbrushed shorts and a lot of twerking. Like, throwback to Luke dancers twerking. Watch the video at your disrection up top.

City Girls And Cardi B’s “Twerk” Video Is Here (And It’s NSFW As Can Be) [NEW VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

