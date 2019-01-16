Kruz Newz: Chick-fil-A Store Opens on a Sunday For 14 Year Old’s Birthday

60 reads Leave a comment
Chick-fil-A made a huge exception at one of their Alabama restaurants and opened on a Sunday for 14-year-old Elijah Sprague, who has autism. Elijah wanted to celebrate his birthday by working the drive-thru at his favorite restaurant. His uncle is the General Manager and made it happen!
