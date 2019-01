Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Looks like Soulja Boy seems as if he wants all the smoke in the world with Tyga. If you received a $100 for every time he mentioned Tyga’s name you could be pretty wealthy. Who ever knew the greatest comeback of 2018 would be a contest worth mentioning. Soulja goes on a rant rant and gaining clout while doing so via his live.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: