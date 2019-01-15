CLOSE
Netflix To Raise Price On Streaming Plans

If you’re sharing a Netflix password with someone, you might want to chip in a little bit on the account.

Netflix subscribers in the United States are about to see a price hike across all subscription tiers with the service’s most popular plan will increase from $11 a month to $13 per month for HD streaming. Netflix’s most expensive plan, which offers 4K content and up to four simultaneous streams on different devices, will increase from $14 to $16. The service’s basic, non-HD plan, will raise from $8 to $9.

The rise in prices will affect all new subscribers immediately, according to the Associated Press, with current subscribers set to experience the hike over the next three months.

The incremental price hikes will be needed, according to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings as the company invests more money in original series and licensing popular programming.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has said in the past that incremental price hikes will be needed as the company invests more money in original series and licensing popular programming.

“Price is all relative to value,” Hastings said in 2017. “We’re continuing to increase the content offering and we’re seeing that reflected in viewing around the world.”

Netflix To Raise Price On Streaming Plans was originally published on theboxhouston.com

