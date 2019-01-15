CLOSE
Alexis Skyy Is Cooking Chicken For Rob Kardashian To Spite Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian, Alexis Skyy

Source: Prince Williams/ Steven Lawton/ Randy Shropshire / Getty

The pettiness is overflowing between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna after Blac Chyna got into an altercation with Love & Hip Hop star Alexis Skyy.

In case you missed it, Blac Chyna and Alexis Skyy were at a party recently when Chyna invited Alexis into her section. Sounds pretty chill right? After a drink or two, things suddenly went awry when Chyna had a change of heart and demanded she “get the f*ck out her section.” Odd. Yes.

Things escalated but security stepped in before Alexis could actually get to Chyna. Fast-forward a day and Rob called Alexis his WCW. All leading to yesterday when Alexis went live from Rob’s house while cooking his dinner.

♥️ Comfy in my @fashionnova

Blac Chyna seems unphazed by the drama and posted a photo in her Corvette this morning.

Meyer Lansky……

According to Rob, he’s known Alexis for years and claims he just wanted some good food. Insert eye roll emoji.

Alexis Skyy Is Cooking Chicken For Rob Kardashian To Spite Blac Chyna was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

