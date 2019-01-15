CLOSE
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

A new Spider-Man trailer you say?

Well, here’s a little bit of an Avengers: End Game spoiler for you. Spider-Man, nor Nick Fury is dead! Tom Holland is back as Spidey and apparently Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) knows he’s Spider-Man but Happy, y’know Tony Stark’s right hand man is here … but there’s no Tony!

But, we do get a first glimpse of Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio along with the return of Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya and more. Watch the trailer up top. Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives in theaters in July 5 and if you needed any reminder of what the Marvel 2019 schedule is, it goes as follows.

Captain Marvel – March 8

Avengers: Endgame – April 26

Spider-Man: Far From Home – July 5

Watch The First Trailer For 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

